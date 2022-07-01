The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

EU: Russian threat to sever diplomatic ties with Bulgaria is unjustified

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 1, 2022 12:20

The European Union on Friday said Russia's threat to sever diplomatic ties with Bulgaria in response to its decision to expel 70 Russian diplomats is unjustified.

The EU said Bulgaria's action was "fully in line with international law", as the diplomats of the Russian Embassy were acting in violation with international treaties.

"The European Union stands in full support and solidarity with Bulgaria in these circumstances and will follow this matter closely," the EU said in a statement.

Bulgaria's outgoing prime minister on Thursday already called on Russia to withdraw its diplomatic ultimatum, which included a threat to close Russia's embassy in the Balkan nation. 

Jordan's Prince Faisal sworn in as King Abdullah's deputy
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 10:47 AM
Crowds protest in front of Prime Minister Lapid's house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2022 09:22 AM
US Secretary of State speaks with PA President Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2022 07:19 AM
Hong Kong's new leader says rule of law is a fundamental value for city
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 06:17 AM
Chances for Iran nuclear deal worse after Doha talks -US official
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 06:07 AM
Nine people shot in Newark, New Jersey
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 03:15 AM
Kobi Mandelblit becomes new IDF censor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 09:19 PM
Talks between Iran, Jordan and Egypt beginning in Baghdad - Iraqi FM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 07:54 PM
Isfiya resident arrested for attacking bus driver
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 04:47 PM
Russia's Medvedev says sanctions could be justification for war
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 04:19 PM
Biden: US to announce $800 million more weapons aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 04:16 PM
Masseur arrested for sexual offenses against man in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 03:54 PM
Ethiopia says gunmen killed 338 people in Oromiya region in June
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 03:51 PM
Man charged with stabbing his wife to death in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 02:27 PM
Sweden, Finland to sign NATO accession protocol on Tuesday, Stoltenberg says
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 02:26 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by