Netanyahu wishes Lapid peaceful tenure as Israeli PM

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu called Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Friday, wishing him a peaceful tenure with no security escalations.

Netanyahu also offered to receive his monthly security update through military secretary Avi Gil, rather than from Lapid himself, in order to "depoliticize" the updates.

Netanyahu has already been receiving security updates from Gil as requested by former prime minister Naftali Bennett since the Bennett-Lapid government was formed. This is because Netanyahu reportedly refused to meet with Bennett in the Prime Minister's Office