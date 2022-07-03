Response time to get to a shelter in Nahariya extended to 15 seconds

The response time needed to get to a shelter in Nahariya on Israel's border with Syria was extended from immediate entry to 15 seconds, due to work carried out by the Home Front Command, according to a statement by Home Front Command on Sunday.

Each area has a set time that defines the time that its residents have to enter shelters from the time an air defense siren goes off.

The work of the Home Front Command, which led to an extension of the defense time to 15 seconds, allows the residents of Nahariya more time to reach shelters during an alert.