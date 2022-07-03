The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Response time to get to a shelter in Nahariya extended to 15 seconds

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 3, 2022 09:18

The response time needed to get to a shelter in Nahariya on Israel's border with Syria was extended from immediate entry to 15 seconds, due to work carried out by the Home Front Command, according to a statement by Home Front Command on Sunday.

Each area has a set time that defines the time that its residents have to enter shelters from the time an air defense siren goes off. 

The work of the Home Front Command, which led to an extension of the defense time to 15 seconds, allows the residents of Nahariya more time to reach shelters during an alert.

Two suspects try to cross from Gaza into Israel with weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2022 07:55 AM
Israel Police officer, volunteer injured in West Bank car ramming
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2022 05:32 PM
Two explosions heard at military base in Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2022 01:09 PM
Russia says it hit Ukrainian military sites in Donbas, Mykolaiv region
By REUTERS
07/02/2022 12:51 PM
Israeli youth soccer team loses 3-1 to England
By Walla!
07/02/2022 01:36 AM
Ohio top court lets six-week abortion ban remain in effect
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 06:08 PM
Modified mRNA COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 03:52 PM
Ra'am MK Waleed Taha in good condition after cardiac catheterization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2022 03:50 PM
Netanyahu wishes Lapid peaceful tenure as Israeli PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2022 03:33 PM
EU: Russian threat to sever diplomatic ties with Bulgaria is unjustified
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 12:20 PM
Jordan's Prince Faisal sworn in as King Abdullah's deputy
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 10:47 AM
Crowds protest in front of Prime Minister Lapid's house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2022 09:22 AM
US Secretary of State speaks with PA President Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/01/2022 07:19 AM
Hong Kong's new leader says rule of law is a fundamental value for city
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 06:17 AM
Chances for Iran nuclear deal worse after Doha talks -US official
By REUTERS
07/01/2022 06:07 AM
