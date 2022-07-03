Prime Minister Yair Lapid invited the leader of the opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu, to an update on state affairs, together with the military secretary, General Avi Gil.

Although it is customary for the opposition leader to hold such meetings with the sitting prime minister, Netanyahu has refused to do so during Naftali Bennett's time as head of state.

Netanyahu has yet to respond to the request.