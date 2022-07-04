Dan Bloomberg appointed to Advisory Committee of Israel Space Agency

Science, Technology and Space Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen announced Monday morning the appointment of Prof. Dan Bloomberg to the position of Advisory Committee Chairman to the Israel Space Agency at the Science, Technology and Space Ministry.

The appointment was approved by the Justice Ministry.

