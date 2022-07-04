Russia to lift COVID-19 curbs on entry into the country from July 15

Russia will lift COVID-19 restrictions on entry into the country starting on July 15, the government's coronavirus task force said on Monday.

Russia had imposed restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals from some countries and set other conditions for crossing its border during the pandemic.

