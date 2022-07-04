The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF General Staff's Forum sees off former PM Bennett

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2022 22:16

The IDF held a farewell event for former prime minister Naftali Bennett on Monday at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

"I trust the IDF and its commanders. I pass on the strong and prosperous State of Israel, and its borders are quiet. Southerners have experienced the quietest and safest year in years. Iran understands that it is no longer immune from its actions against Israel, even through its affiliates," said Bennett. "We are entering an election period. The enemy does not consider us. You are the security anchor of the State of Israel, especially in the near future. We must maintain unity and statemanship at all costs."

"I would like to express to you a great appreciation for everything you have done for Israel's security. I thank you on my behalf, on behalf of the General Staff and on behalf of the entire IDF for the matter-of-fact approach, strengthening the IDF and its servicemen, the backup and the support," said IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi. "IDF is trusted with Israel's Security - This is our mission. I appreciate your work and thank you for your contribution."

"Outgoing prime minister, I think what was important in your function was that you looked at the needs of all citizens in a state-wide and broad way," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. "This was also true of security issues - you understood in depth the needs of the system, and you were attentive to them, and I would like to thank you on my behalf and on behalf of the entire defense system for the joint action for the security of Israeli citizens in the past year."

5 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces, dog trapped
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 08:59 PM
Israeli child dies after falling from window in Barcelona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 05:52 PM
UK to introduce new sanctions on Belarus
By REUTERS
07/04/2022 05:23 PM
Turkey halts Russian ship, investigates Ukrainian claims - official
By REUTERS
07/04/2022 01:36 PM
Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets US Antisemitism Envoy Deborah Lipstadt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 12:57 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 12,215 new cases, 350 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 12:31 PM
Uzbekistan says 18 killed, hundreds wounded in Karakalpakstan unrest
By REUTERS
07/04/2022 10:34 AM
Russia to lift COVID-19 curbs on entry into the country from July 15
By REUTERS
07/04/2022 10:32 AM
420 acres of minefield area near Dead Sea cleared for civilian use
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 10:19 AM
Dan Blumberg appointed as chairman of Israel Space Agency
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 09:21 AM
IDF arrests 13 terror suspects in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 08:13 AM
IDF planning to build wall around Metula - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2022 10:23 PM
The Jewish Agency honored those active in rescue of Jews from Ukraine
By ZVIKA KLEIN
07/03/2022 09:54 PM
IDF publishes findings from investigation of helicopter crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2022 07:36 PM
COGAT issues extra permits to Palestinians for Eid al-Adha
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/03/2022 07:13 PM
