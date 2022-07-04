IDF General Staff's Forum sees off former PM Bennett

The IDF held a farewell event for former prime minister Naftali Bennett on Monday at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

"I trust the IDF and its commanders. I pass on the strong and prosperous State of Israel, and its borders are quiet. Southerners have experienced the quietest and safest year in years. Iran understands that it is no longer immune from its actions against Israel, even through its affiliates," said Bennett. "We are entering an election period. The enemy does not consider us. You are the security anchor of the State of Israel, especially in the near future. We must maintain unity and statemanship at all costs."

"I would like to express to you a great appreciation for everything you have done for Israel's security. I thank you on my behalf, on behalf of the General Staff and on behalf of the entire IDF for the matter-of-fact approach, strengthening the IDF and its servicemen, the backup and the support," said IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi. "IDF is trusted with Israel's Security - This is our mission. I appreciate your work and thank you for your contribution."

"Outgoing prime minister, I think what was important in your function was that you looked at the needs of all citizens in a state-wide and broad way," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. "This was also true of security issues - you understood in depth the needs of the system, and you were attentive to them, and I would like to thank you on my behalf and on behalf of the entire defense system for the joint action for the security of Israeli citizens in the past year."