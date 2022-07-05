Palestinian gunmen shot at the town of Efrat in Gush Etzion overnight on Monday, according to Palestinian reports.

According to the reports, Israeli forces fired back and injuries were reported among Palestinians.

Additionally, Palestinian media also reported that Israeli forces entered the towns of Yabad near Jenin and Beit Furik near Nablus, where they arrested a man named Laith Abu Gholami.

Clashes were also reported in Jenin itself, where Palestinians fired at Israeli forces. According to the reports, they entered to arrest Muhammad Abu Khalifa and Hamas leader Atta Al-Jabali.