Gov't informs airlines of lift of quota on Ukrainian citizens to Israel

Amnon Shmueli, the man in charge of border crossings in Israel under the Population and Immigration Authority, officially informed airlines on Tuesday morning that the limit previously in place on the entry of Ukrainian citizens into Israel has been lifted.

The announcement comes following a High Court of Justice ruling that lifted Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's 5,000-person quota on Ukrainian citizens entering Israel on Sunday.

In a letter, Shmueli wrote that travelers holding Ukrainian citizenship should be treated like any other foreign visitor, with the ability to board a flight without prior authorization.

The policy, the letter reads, is in place as of Monday.