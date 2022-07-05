Energy Minister Karin Elharrar visits Karish gas field

Energy Minister Karin Elharrar visited the Karish natural gas field on Tuesday just days after three drones launched by Hezbollah were shot down on their way towards the gas field.

"The rig is an economic-strategic asset of the State of Israel. Any attempt to harm it will be answered by the variety of tools available to us," said Elharar, according to Army Radio.

