Guard at Beilinson violently attacked by visitor

A security guard at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah was violently attacked by a visitor on Tuesday, suffering a broken nose after being punched in the face.

The attack happened after the visitor refused to listen to the guard's instructions about parking.

"We express deep shock at the incident of violence that took place today at the entrance to the hospital towards the security guard. We condemn violence of any kind and will act in every possible way to prevent incidents of violence against the security guards and medical staff," said Dr. Eitan Wertheim, director of the hospital.