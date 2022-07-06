The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russians moving into Ukraine's Donetsk, says regional governor

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 6, 2022 02:45

Russian troops are engaged in heavy fighting and making their way into Ukraine's Donetsk region after taking control of the last two towns in neighboring Luhansk, the regional governor of Luhansk said on Tuesday.

Serhiy Gaidai said the Russian troops had sustained heavy losses in the long process of capturing the twin towns of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, but were channeling their efforts into moving southward.

"Heavy fighting is going on at the edge of Luhansk region... All the forces of the Russian army and reserves have been redirected there... They are sustaining heavy losses," Gaidai told Ukrainian television.

"A large quantity of equipment is being sent towards Donetsk region. Of course, after Luhansk region, Donetsk is at the top of their list."

Reuters could not verify Gaidai's statements about the Russian advance.

After failing to move on Kyiv at the start of its invasion, the Kremlin said it had redirected its forces to Donbas - Ukraine's industrial heartland made up of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Russian proxies have held large swathes of both regions since Moscow first advanced into Ukraine in 2014 and Moscow recognized two "people's republics" as independent states on the eve of the February invasion. Moscow on Sunday claimed the "liberation" of the entire Luhansk region.

Some analysts say Russia concentrated more than half of its fighting force in launching the drive to capture Luhansk.

Ukraine still controls much of Donetsk and any Russian advance would involve taking a half dozen large industrial towns, starting with Bakhmut, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Gaidai said Russian losses in the fighting were so severe that "they are not taking all their wounded with them. The hospitals are full to bursting as are the morgues.

"Our forces have been hitting their depots away from the front lines. A great deal of equipment and fuel needed for equipment is being destroyed. So we can assume that they will have to take a breather at some point."

Gaidai said up to 15,000 people remained in Lysychansk, site of an oil refinery. And Russian forces, he said, were engaged in retribution against pro-Ukrainian residents.

"They are looking for pro-Ukraine residents, they are making deals with collaborators, they are identifying apartments where servicemen lived," he said. "Everything is being destroyed. Entire book collections in Ukrainian."

2 police officers lightly injured in clash with Arabs in Silwan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 09:19 PM
5 rockets fired from Afghanistan towards Uzbekistan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 08:56 PM
Suspects fire at IDF soldiers near Homesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 06:12 PM
Monkeypox in Israel: 55 men infected since beginning of outbreak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 05:59 PM
Guard at Beilinson violently attacked by visitor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 05:42 PM
Charges expected Tuesday in Highland Park shooting - mayor
By REUTERS
07/05/2022 05:29 PM
Energy Minister Karin Elharrar visits Karish gas field
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 05:16 PM
130 human trafficker suspects arrested in EU-wide crackdown
By REUTERS
07/05/2022 01:45 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 13,877 new cases, 374 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 11:58 AM
Palestinian from Gaza dies after clashes with IDF in W. Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 11:13 AM
US offers rewards for info on illegal maritime activity in Middle east
By REUTERS
07/05/2022 10:04 AM
Gov't informs airlines of lift of quota on Ukrainian citizens to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 10:01 AM
Clashes erupt in W. Bank overnight during IDF arrest raids
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 07:49 AM
Two officers shot after 'security incident' in Philadelphia
By REUTERS
07/05/2022 05:25 AM
IDF General Staff's Forum sees off former PM Bennett
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 10:16 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by