South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the military on Wednesday to "promptly and sternly" retaliate in case of North Korea's provocation in his first meeting with the country's top commanders.

The president, who took office in May, also ordered the military to secure strong capabilities to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and reduce the possibility of its provocation, Yoon's office said in a press release.

