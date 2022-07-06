The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia's Lavrov calls for efforts to protect international laws

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 6, 2022 06:35

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday called on all parties in the world to make efforts to protect international laws as "the world is evolving in a complicated manner."

Lavrov was speaking though a translator at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi. Lavrov is due to attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers later this week in Indonesia.

China willing to deepen cooperation w Russia within multilateral frame
By REUTERS
07/06/2022 06:37 AM
S.Korea's Yoon warns of stern retaliation in case of N.Korea provocation
By REUTERS
07/06/2022 06:20 AM
Russians moving into Ukraine's Donetsk, says regional governor
By REUTERS
07/06/2022 02:45 AM
2 police officers lightly injured in clash with Arabs in Silwan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 09:19 PM
5 rockets fired from Afghanistan towards Uzbekistan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 08:56 PM
Suspects fire at IDF soldiers near Homesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 06:12 PM
Monkeypox in Israel: 55 men infected since beginning of outbreak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 05:59 PM
Guard at Beilinson violently attacked by visitor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 05:42 PM
Charges expected Tuesday in Highland Park shooting - mayor
By REUTERS
07/05/2022 05:29 PM
Energy Minister Karin Elharrar visits Karish gas field
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 05:16 PM
130 human trafficker suspects arrested in EU-wide crackdown
By REUTERS
07/05/2022 01:45 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 13,877 new cases, 374 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 11:58 AM
Palestinian from Gaza dies after clashes with IDF in W. Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 11:13 AM
US offers rewards for info on illegal maritime activity in Middle east
By REUTERS
07/05/2022 10:04 AM
Gov't informs airlines of lift of quota on Ukrainian citizens to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2022 10:01 AM
