IDF soldier arrested for looting Palestinian property

An IDF soldier was arrested by military police on Tuesday on suspicion of looting property belonging to Palestinians during an arrest near Hebron, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday.

The soldier's arrest was extended until July 11.

var _isHostNameDev_body1 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body1 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body1 || _isHostNameStg_body1){console.log("Body1. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}}else{console.log("Body1. Production");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b'}).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY. CatId is:"+catID);var _isHostNameDev_body2 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body2 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body2 || _isHostNameStg_body2){console.log("Body2. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}else{console.log("Body2. Production");if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}