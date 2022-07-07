US Secretary of State Blinken calls to congratulate new PM Lapid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to congratulate him on assuming his new role, according to US spokesman Ned Price.

"The Secretary reaffirmed to the Prime Minister the unwavering commitment of the United States to the US-Israel partnership, Israel’s security, and to countering shared threats, including those from Iran," Price said. "He also emphasized US support for a negotiated two-state solution."

"Secretary Blinken noted President Biden looks forward to celebrating our partnership with Israel during his upcoming visit," Price added.