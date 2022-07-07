Häagen-Dazs ice-cream to be recalled due to traces of ethylene oxide

Ice-cream company Häagen-Dazs' vanilla-flavored ice cream will be recalled after traces of ethylene oxide were found in the product, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

Ethylene oxide is a hazardous flammable substance with irritating, sensitizing and narcotic effects and can cause acute poisoning. Chronic exposure to the substance can alter genetic material, such as DNA.

General Mills, the ice cream's licensed importer in Israel, announced it will remove the ice cream from the shelves of Israeli supermarkets and has asked Israeli customers to refrain from buying the product.