Tom Tugendhat to run for next UK PM

British Conservative lawmaker Tom Tugendhat said he is launching his leadership bid to serve as the next UK prime minister replacing PM Boris Johnson.

"I have served before - in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister," the chairman of parliament's Foreign Affairs Select Committee said in an opinion piece in the Telegraph.

Tugendhat said he is putting together a coalition of colleagues to bring "new energy and ideas to government and to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated UK's recent history."

Tugendhat's announcement that he would run for PM comes after Johnson said on Thursday that he would quit as British prime minister.