BREAKING NEWS

Several Chinese fighter jets crossed Taiwan Strait median line -source

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 8, 2022 07:27

Updated: JULY 8, 2022 07:45

Several Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday at its northern end, a Taiwanese source briefed on the matter told Reuters, adding the aircraft did not enter Taiwan's airspace.

China announced earlier on Friday that its military had carried out joint combat readiness exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan.

Japan ex-prime minister Abe may have been shot, taken to hospital
By REUTERS
07/08/2022 06:08 AM
Highland Park parade shooting left 8-year-old with severed spinal cord
By REUTERS
07/08/2022 05:13 AM
Man shot and killed in Zarzir in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/08/2022 01:46 AM
Tom Tugendhat to run for next UK PM
By REUTERS
07/07/2022 11:55 PM
Shots fired towards IDF near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2022 11:51 PM
US athlete's guilty plea will not impact release talks with Russia
By REUTERS
07/07/2022 11:23 PM
Nigeria recaptures 27 inmates after jail attack claimed by Islamic State
By REUTERS
07/07/2022 11:20 PM
Biden awards medal of freedom to Biles, Rapinoe, late Senator McCain
By REUTERS
07/07/2022 11:04 PM
Häagen-Dazs ice-cream to be recalled due to traces of ethylene oxide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2022 10:27 PM
UAE's MBZ congratulates Prime Minister Yair Lapid in phone call
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2022 09:22 PM
Death sentence of Israeli detained in UAE changed to life
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2022 03:59 PM
High Court of Justice rules to destroy home of Elad terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2022 02:08 PM
Security prisoner found dead in his cell, cause of death investiged
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2022 07:49 AM
Russia attends G20 meeting set to be dominated by Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
07/07/2022 06:40 AM
US Secretary of State Blinken calls to congratulate new PM Lapid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2022 06:01 AM
