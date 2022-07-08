At least 20 Egyptian soldiers burned alive and buried 55 years ago

At least 20 Egyptian soldiers were burned alive and buried in an unmarked mass grave during the Six Day War, Ynet's Yossi Melman revealed on Friday.

The incident was initially classified but was declassified 55 years later.

