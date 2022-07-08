IDF, Israel Police confiscate illegal weapons in Tel Arad home

Israel Police and the IDF found 12 guns in the home of two people in their 30s during an operation in Tel Arad on Thursday night.

The suspects were taken in for further questioning.

