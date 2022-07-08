The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two people diagnosed with leptospirosis after visiting lakes in the north

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 8, 2022 12:47

Two people were diagnosed with a bacterial disease named leptospirosis on Friday after visiting rivers in the north, the Health Ministry reported.

Three people have died this year from leptospirosis that they caught in water sources in the north.

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry and the Environmental Protection Ministry warned the public that water sample testing from some of the rivers in the north had turned up concerning results and that entering those waters could be dangerous.

Herzog speaks with PA head Abbas, wishes him happy Eid al-Adha
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/08/2022 12:46 PM
11-month-old baby unconscious after drowning in bath
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/08/2022 12:08 PM
IDF, Israel Police confiscate illegal weapons in Tel Arad home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/08/2022 11:26 AM
Lavrov: We are ready to negotiate on grain with Ukraine and Turkey
By REUTERS
07/08/2022 08:47 AM
At least 20 Egyptian soldiers burned alive and buried 55 years ago
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/08/2022 07:50 AM
Several Chinese fighter jets crossed Taiwan Strait median line -source
By REUTERS
07/08/2022 07:27 AM
Japan ex-prime minister Abe may have been shot, taken to hospital
By REUTERS
07/08/2022 06:08 AM
Highland Park parade shooting left 8-year-old with severed spinal cord
By REUTERS
07/08/2022 05:13 AM
Man shot and killed in Zarzir in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/08/2022 01:46 AM
Tom Tugendhat to run for next UK PM
By REUTERS
07/07/2022 11:55 PM
Shots fired towards IDF near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2022 11:51 PM
US athlete's guilty plea will not impact release talks with Russia
By REUTERS
07/07/2022 11:23 PM
Nigeria recaptures 27 inmates after jail attack claimed by Islamic State
By REUTERS
07/07/2022 11:20 PM
Biden awards medal of freedom to Biles, Rapinoe, late Senator McCain
By REUTERS
07/07/2022 11:04 PM
Häagen-Dazs ice-cream to be recalled due to traces of ethylene oxide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/07/2022 10:27 PM
