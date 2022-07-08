Two people were diagnosed with a bacterial disease named leptospirosis on Friday after visiting rivers in the north, the Health Ministry reported.

Three people have died this year from leptospirosis that they caught in water sources in the north.

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry and the Environmental Protection Ministry warned the public that water sample testing from some of the rivers in the north had turned up concerning results and that entering those waters could be dangerous.