Herzog speaks with PA head Abbas, wishes him happy Eid al-Adha

President Isaac Herzog spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday.

The two discussed US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel next week, and Herzog wished Abbas a happy Eid al-Adha.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Abbas at the president's office in Ramallah on Thursday night, ahead of Biden's visit, to conduct civil and security coordination and to discuss security and civil challenges in the region.