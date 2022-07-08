Bennett vetoes Yossi Bielin to head Nature and Parks Authority

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett informed Environment Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg on Friday that the appointment of Yossi Bilein as chairman of the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority will not be brought forwards for a vote in Knesset.

Following the announcement that Bilein had been tapped for the role, there were protests from many MKs, including Yamina Leader Ayelet Shaked and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who both demanded that Bennett veto the decision.

