Elon Musk terminates $44 billion Twitter deal

In a filing, Musk's lawyers said Twitter had failed or refused to respond to multiple requests for information on fake or spam accounts on the platform that is fundamental to the company's business.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 9, 2022 00:25

Updated: JULY 9, 2022 00:45
Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)
Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

Elon Musk said on Friday he was terminating his $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc, citing material breach of multiple provisions of the agreement.

Shares of Twitter fell 6% in extended trading.

In a filing, Musk's lawyers said Twitter had failed or refused to respond to multiple requests for information on fake or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to the company's business performance.

Musk had threatened to halt the deal unless the company showed proof that spam and bot accounts were fewer than 5% of users who see advertising on the social media service.

Last month

Last month, Twitter allowed Musk access to its "firehose," a repository of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

ELON MUSK’S Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS) ELON MUSK’S Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



