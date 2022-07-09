Prime Minister Lapid speaks with Jordanian King Abdullah II

Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Jordanian King Abdullah II on Saturday. Lapid congratulated the king and the citizens of the Jordanian Kingdom on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and expressed condolences on behalf of the government on the disaster of the gas leak in Aqaba.

The king congratulated the Prime Minister on his entry into office and wished him success. The two also discussed the need for deeper cooperation between the countries, the visit of US President Joe Biden and the challenges in the region.

