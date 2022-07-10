Breaking the wave: 6 arrested in West Bank overnight

The IDF operated at a number of points throughout the Judea and Samaria Division area and in the Baka and the Ha'amakim Spatial Brigade, including in the villages of Danba, Hizma, Dura and Tamun on Saturday night, arresting six, according to the IDF spokesperson unit.

During the activity of the IDF in the village of Hizma in the area of ​​the Benjamin Territorial Brigade, three wanted persons were arrested on suspicion of terrorist activity.

IDF fighters also operated in the village of Danaba in the Menashe Territorial Brigade area and arrested a wanted man suspected of firing at IDF troops last Friday near the Einav settlement in the brigade's sector. A weapon was seized during the arrest.

In the village of Dura in the area of ​​the Judea Regional Brigade, a wanted man suspected of terrorist activity was arrested by Judea and Samaria Border Police officers. In the village of Tamun in the Valley and Valleys Brigade, IDF fighters arrested a wanted man suspected of terrorist activity.

There were no casualties to our forces.

The wanted men and the weapons were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.