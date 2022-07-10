Israel joins the infant and toddler COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched in the United States, and will begin vaccination in the coming weeks, a senior official in the Health Ministry told Ynet on Sunday.

The Health Ministry has completed the procurement process, and is waiting for the vaccines to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport.

According to published data, both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been found to be highly effective in preventing severe morbidity and hospitalization even with the omicron variant, with no recorded serious side effects.

The vaccines will be given to infants and children aged six months to five years.