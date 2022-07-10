Prime Minister Yair Lapid called for establishing relations with Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations in the region during a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

"From Jerusalem, President Joe Biden's plane will fly to Saudi Arabia, and he will carry with him a message of peace and hope. Israel reaches out to all the countries in the region and calls on them to build ties with us, to establish relations with us, to change history for the sake of our children," Lapid said.

