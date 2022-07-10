Lebanese citizen arrested after crossing into northern Israel

A Lebanese citizen was arrested by the IDF after crossing into northern Israel near Misgav Am on Sunday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The citizen was unarmed and was transferred for further questioning.

