Israel arrests Palestinians attempting to cross Seam Line for work

Three Palestinians were arrested near Nablus, in the West Bank in the early hours of Monday morning after attempting to cross the Seam Line into Israel without appropriate permits, Israeli media reported.

The Palestinians were reportedly looking to find work in Israel. The three will be investigated.

