Russian shelling kills three, wounds 28 in Kharkiv

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 11, 2022 11:50

Updated: JULY 11, 2022 12:15

Three people were killed and 28 were wounded on Monday after Russian shelling hit the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said.

An official from the president's office said residential areas had been struck when Russia fired rockets from multiple rocket launchers at the city.

Ukraine says it recaptured village in occupied Kherson region

Ukrainian forces have recaptured the village of Ivanivka in the southern Russian-occupied region of Kherson, a Ukrainian infantry brigade said on Monday.

"The only thing left of the Russian occupiers in Ivanivka are horrible memories and 'dead' military equipment," it said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the claim. There is more than one village of Ivanivka in the area. One of them is located along the front line.

Russia says it struck ammo depots in Ukraine's Dnipro region

Russia's defense ministry said on Monday that its missiles struck ammunition depots in Ukraine's central Dnipro region used to supply rocket launchers and artillery weapons.

It also said that it struck deployment points for Ukrainian troops and foreign fighters in Kharkiv region.



ECHR says Turkey did not comply with ruling to release philanthropist
By REUTERS
07/11/2022 12:56 PM
Israeli mayor arrested on suspicion of corruption
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2022 08:35 AM
Israel arrests Palestinians attempting to cross Seam Line for work
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2022 06:04 AM
Lapid speaks with Egyptian president, agrees to meet soon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2022 10:13 PM
Lebanese citizen arrested after crossing into northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2022 09:27 PM
Tennis: Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title
By REUTERS
07/10/2022 07:14 PM
Lapid calls for Saudi Arabia to establish relations with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2022 01:09 PM
Health Ministry to begin COVID-19 toddler vaccination campaign
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2022 10:23 AM
Breaking the wave: 6 arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2022 09:23 AM
Ukrainian who played soccer for Israel's Maccabi Haifa killed in Donbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/10/2022 02:39 AM
Shireen Abu Akleh's family demands to meet with Biden
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2022 11:40 PM
Prime Minister Lapid speaks with Jordanian King Abdullah II
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2022 08:47 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Congo
By REUTERS
07/09/2022 07:51 PM
PM Lapid approves closure of the Israeli embassy in Eritrea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2022 05:47 PM
Cyclist seriously injured in hit and run in Israel's South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/09/2022 08:57 AM
