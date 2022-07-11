IDF returns Lebanese infiltrator to Lebanon

The IDF returned a Lebanese citizen who infiltrated into Israel on Sunday back to Lebanon through the Rosh Hanikra crossing on Monday afternoon, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The return of the citizen was carried out in coordination with UNIFIL.

