Gantz wishes Bahraini commander-in-chief Eid Mubarak

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with Bahraini Commander-in-Chief Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa on Monday afternoon, wishing him and the people of Bahrain an Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

"I conveyed my humble blessings to His Majesty the King, as well as my appreciation for his vision and leadership," tweeted Gantz. "I also took the opportunity to emphasize the growing defense, economic and civilian ties between our countries. Our partnership is critical to ensuring peace and stability in the Middle East region.

