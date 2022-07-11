Ukraine's Zelensky, Turkey's Erdogan discuss grain exports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday. The two discussed the issue of exporting grain from Ukraine through the Black Sea, according to Turkish media Anadolu Agency.

"We appreciate (Turkish) support. Discussed the importance of unblocking (Ukrainian) ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent Russia from taking our grain from (occupied territories)," Zelensky tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation, which also concerned the topic of grain exports.