IDF, Shin Bet arrest two in Palestinian village near Jerusalem

The IDF and Shin Bet arrested two wanted individuals in a Monday night operation in the Palestinian village of Hizma, near Jerusalem, as part of Operation 'Break the Wave.'

The two were detained for suspected involvement in terror activities and transferred to be interrogated by security forces.

"שובר גלים"כוחות צה"ל ושב"כ עצרו במהלך הלילה שני מבוקשים בכפר חיזמא שבמרחב החטיבה המרחבית בנימין.לוחמי צה"ל פעלו הלילה בכפר חיזמא שבמרחב החטיבה המרחבית בנימין, ועצרו שני מבוקשים החשודים במעורבות בפעילות טרור.המבוקשים שנעצרו הועברו לחקירת כוחות הביטחון.אין נפגעים לכוחותינו — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 12, 2022

No casualties were reported from the operation, the IDF noted.