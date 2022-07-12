The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US FAA in contact with SpaceX after fire in booster rocket

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 12, 2022 18:31

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday it is in "close contact" with SpaceX as the company reviews a fire that occurred as part of its Super Heavy booster rocket development but is barred from investigating.

The FAA said US law "limits the FAA’s safety oversight to protecting the public during scheduled launch and reentry operations. Yesterday’s event does not fall under the agency’s jurisdiction."

A booster rocket developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX for its next-generation Starship spacecraft burst into flames during a ground-test firing on Monday in Texas, dealing a likely setback to Musk's aim of launching Starship to orbit this year.

 

COGAT announces series of steps for Palestinians ahead of Biden visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 06:13 PM
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah to speak as Biden visits Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 05:55 PM
COVID-19 pandemic remains international public health emergency – WHO
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 04:34 PM
Amichai Chikli quits Knesset, clears path to join Netanyahu's Likud
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 02:13 PM
Likud MK joins international Russia-Ukraine mediation task force
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 02:11 PM
Israeli delegation, Italy defense chiefs meet in Rome
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 12:42 PM
Benny Gantz speaks with Egyptian intel chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 11:57 AM
At least 12 wounded by shelling in Ukraine's Mykolaiv – Governor
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 11:01 AM
Britain's Labour to put forward no confidence motion on Tuesday – source
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 09:30 AM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest two in Palestinian village near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 09:04 AM
Erdan to UNSC: Condemn Hezbollah's drone 'provocation' over gas rig
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/12/2022 08:12 AM
Japan govt to consider possible regulations on handmade guns
By REUTERS
07/12/2022 05:12 AM
UK PM Johnson's replacement to be announced on Sept 5
By REUTERS
07/11/2022 09:49 PM
Gantz wishes King Abdullah II of Jordan an Eid Mubarak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2022 08:57 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky, Turkey's Erdogan discuss grain exports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/11/2022 07:09 PM
