IAF conducts joint training exercise with Greek Air Force

A joint training exercise between the Israeli Air Force and the Greek Air Force took place on Tuesday in Israeli airspace, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Wednesday.

As part of the training, the two air forces practiced a variety of scenarios, including advanced air battles and refueling Greek fighter jets.

The training symbolizes an important milestone in strengthening cooperation between Israel and Greece.

In addition, the training advances both countries' readiness to fight in multiple scenarios and presents a challenge for the crews and the technical teams. The exercise is part of the joint training program for 2022.