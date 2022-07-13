PM Yair Lapid talks with Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke on Wednesday with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Mitsotakis congratulated Lapid on taking office and wished him success.

The two leaders discussed the need to further strengthen cooperation between Israel and Greece, particularly regarding energy.

The two agreed to maintain continuous and close relations.