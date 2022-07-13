IDF officer seriously injured during routine work in Israel's South

An IDF officer was seriously injured on Monday during routine activity in southern Israel, the IDF's Spokesperson Unit said.

No information was given on the nature of his injury. The officer was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

