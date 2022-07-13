Iran could target US officials in response to Soleimani killing - report

Iran could try to assassinate former or current senior American officials as vengeance for the 2020 assassination of IRGC's Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani, Yahoo News reported on Wednesday, citing a US government intelligence report.

The US government intel assessment reportedly stated that the threat level of an Iranian attack on US officials "is still high" amid US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The US National Counterterrorism Center, which produced the June intelligence report, and the US Secret Service declined Yahoo's request to comment.