The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran: US efforts to protect Israel's security will not lead to stability

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 14, 2022 23:30

Iran said on Thursday that as long as Washington's main goal was to maintain "the fake state of Israel's security," the Middle East will not achieve stability and peace, Iranian state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying.

"As long as the fake state of Israel is the first stop on the American president's visits to the region and their first goal is to maintain its security and superiority, the regional nations and countries will not achieve peace and stability," Kanaani said.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge on Thursday in Jerusalem to deny Iran nuclear arms, a show of unity by allies long divided over diplomacy with Tehran.

Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
By REUTERS
07/14/2022 10:58 PM
Gilad Erdan to remain UN ambassador, won't run in Likud primaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2022 09:10 PM
Teddy stadium suffers power outage minutes before Maccabiah opening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2022 07:55 PM
Iran will respond 'harshly' to mistakes by US or its allies, says Raisi
By REUTERS
07/14/2022 04:41 PM
Twitter crashes, users worldwide can't access site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2022 03:15 PM
Leviev family submits criminal complaint against 'Tinder Swindler' Hayut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2022 02:35 PM
FM urges Israelis to leave Sri Lanka, cancel upcoming flights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2022 10:27 AM
Turkey: Agreement reached on Ukrainian grain with Russia, UN
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 09:01 PM
Iran could target US officials in response to Soleimani killing - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2022 08:49 PM
IDF officer to become first woman to command border defense battalion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2022 08:10 PM
US successfully tests Lockheed Martin hypersonic missile
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 07:55 PM
Ukraine cuts ties with North Korea over recognition of separatists
By REUTERS
07/13/2022 07:52 PM
Yair Lapid, Antony Blinken meet amid Biden's Israel visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2022 07:48 PM
Son of senior Israel Police officer arrested for rape, sexual assault
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2022 06:32 PM
IDF officer seriously injured during routine work in Israel's South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/13/2022 05:53 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by