The border crossing between Israel and Jordan at the Allenby Bridge is in the works of becoming operational on a 24/7 basis, after months of talks between Israelis, Palestinians and Morrocans, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli's office announced on Friday.

The only thing holding the move back at this point is logistics, including a lack of manpower.

The announcement comes on the heels of US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia takes place.

Michaeli thanked Biden, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Morrocan King Mohammed VI for their "continued commitment to advancing peace and prosperity in the Middle East."