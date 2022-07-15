UAE will back OPEC+ decisions, wants more stable oil market - official

The United Arab Emirates wants a more stable oil market and will abide by decisions made by OPEC+, the diplomatic adviser to UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Friday.

According to UAE media source, Al-Arabiya, the adviser, Anwar Gargash, said that the UAE would not be part of an "axis" against Iran even if Tehran's actions in the region were counterproductive to diplomatic efforts.

