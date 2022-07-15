Bread price rise delayed for two weeks

Israeli food supply chains Rami Levy, Shufersal, Victory and Yohananof agreed on Friday to delay the rise in the price of capped bread for two weeks.

The request came from Economy Minister Orna Barbivay (Yesh Atid), who held a meeting with all the parties.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid hold an urgent meeting on Sunday to discuss possible solutions to the rising price of bread.