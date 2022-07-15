The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US and Saudi announce package of agreements during Biden trip

By REUTERS
JULY 15, 2022

The United States and Saudi Arabia on Friday made a package of announcements ranging from removing peacekeepers from a strategic island off the Saudi and Egyptian coasts to cooperation in mobile technology, during a visit by President Joe Biden.

In the statement released after Biden held talks with senior Saudi officials including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the United States also welcomed previously announced accelerated oil production increases by OPEC+, a group that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The statement said that other peacekeepers would leave Tiran island where they have been stationed as part of accords reached in 1978 and which led to a peace deal between Israel and Egypt. Tiran lies between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, in a strategic area that leads to the Israeli port of Eilat.

Washington also welcomed a Saudi move to open its air space to civilian aircraft flying to and from Israel, which had previously been barred with rare exceptions, the statement said.

Other announcements also covered an agreement on cooperation on 5G and 6G mobile technology and on cybersecurity.

US Capitol panel to hold primetime hearing Thursday
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 10:16 PM
US House passes bill to protect right to travel for abortion
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 08:43 PM
US welcomes Lebanon, Israel aims on maritime boundaries
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 07:30 PM
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 06:08 PM
Palestinian rams car into police officer at checkpoint, lightly injuring
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2022 05:30 PM
NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 04:35 PM
Poland to buy 116 used Abrams tanks from US, says minister
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 03:17 PM
US House panel to weigh assault weapons ban next week
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 02:26 PM
Bread price rise delayed for two weeks
By The Federation of Local Authorities , Jerusalem Post Staff
07/15/2022 02:26 PM
Man in his 70s drowns in pool, in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2022 12:53 PM
UAE will back OPEC+ decisions, wants more stable oil market - official
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 12:30 PM
US not expecting SA to immediately boost oil production - US official
By REUTERS
07/15/2022 12:06 PM
Plans in place for Israel-Jordan border crossing to be open 24/7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/15/2022 10:42 AM
Iran: US efforts to protect Israel's security will not lead to stability
By REUTERS
07/14/2022 11:30 PM
Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
By REUTERS
07/14/2022 10:58 PM
