Break the Wave: Security forces arrest 11 people in the West Bank

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 11 suspects in the West Bank on Sunday night.

During the arrests, the suspects threw stones and fireworks at the forces and shot at them. There were no casualties to security forces, and the suspects were taken in for questioning and their weapons confiscated.

