The European Medicines Agency on Monday started reviewing a low-dose version of BioNTech 22UAy.DE and Pfizer’s PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between the age of six months and four years.

Last month the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for use of the shot in children of that age group in the United States.

