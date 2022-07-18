PM Lapid speaks with Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte

Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on Monday evening, with the Netherlands leader congratulating him on taking office and wishing him success.

The two leaders discussed maintaining a warm bond between the countries and promoting good relations between them. They also discussed a variety of world issues including Iran and the war in Ukraine.

Lapid invited Rutte to visit Israel in the future.