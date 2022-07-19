IDF Chief of Staff visits General Staff of Moroccan Army

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi was greeted by an honor guard at the base of the General Staff of the Moroccan Army in Rabat on Tuesday.

The honor guard was headed by Belkhir El-Farouk, the inspector general of Morocco's Royal Armed Forces, as well as other senior members of the Moroccan military.

